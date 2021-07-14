HHS: 2 million people chose health plans during enrollment period

More than 2 million people have signed up for health insurance coverage on the federal or state exchanges from mid-February through the end of June during a special enrollment period, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

The report includes the 600,000 people who signed up for a plan on one of the 15 state-based exchanges, who were not included in last month's report that found 1.2 million people had selected a plan on the federal HealthCare.gov website. As of the end of last month, that number rose to 1.5 million.

"Families across our country have faced extraordinary circumstances, due to COVID-19, this public health emergency, and the pandemic has illustrated that it is more important than ever to have the right health coverage," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. "That's why President Biden opened the special enrollment periods to help uninsured Americans enroll in coverage during the pandemic."

About 2.5 million people returned to the marketplace during the special enrollment period to make changes to their plans after a March COVID-19 relief law enhanced consumers' premium tax credits, giving people new options with less expensive premiums.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure told reporters the agency doesn't have updated numbers of the total number of people enrolled in marketplace plans, but she called it a "fair assumption" that marketplace enrollment is at an all-time high.