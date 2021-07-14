GAO: Poor training to blame for military vehicle accidents

A lack of adequate driver training and a failure to implement safety practices were the most common causes of Army and Marine Corps vehicle rollovers over the last decade, a new Government Accountability Office report has found.

The report, requested by Congress and obtained by CQ Roll Call, analyzed Army and Marine Corps data that showed there were 3,753 tactical vehicle accidents from noncombat scenarios and 123 resulting military deaths from 2010 to 2019.

The majority of deaths, 101, were Army soldiers.

In the past 14 years, nearly four times as many servicemembers have died in training accidents as in combat, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Of the nearly 4,000 vehicle accidents, 342 were class A and B, the most serious classification used by the services. These types of accidents cost between $500,000 and over $2 million, and result in death or permanent disability.