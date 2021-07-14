Democrats to block Biden proposal to cut Pentagon pandemic warning system

The House Appropriations Committee wants to block a Biden administration proposal to reduce spending by nearly half on the U.S. government’s most extensive program for fighting disease outbreaks worldwide.

The Biological Threat Reduction Program is a Pentagon initiative that provides funds to allies and partner nations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa so they can prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks or the use of biological weapons.

The program helps protect U.S. troops stationed abroad from diseases but has a broader benefit: It combats outbreaks that affect everyone. In fact, a lab in Thailand funded by the Pentagon was the first to detect the coronavirus outside of China in January 2020.

President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2022 defense budget proposed spending $124 million on the threat-reduction program, almost 45 percent less than the current level of $225 million. CQ Roll Call disclosed the proposed cut last month.

Under President Donald Trump, too, the Pentagon had sought to cut spending for the program in both fiscal 2020 and 2021. But Congress kept the money supply steady in both those years, allocating $203 million in fiscal 2020 and $225 million in fiscal 2021.