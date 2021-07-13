Lawmakers pan Biden’s first Space Force budget

The Space Force, created by Congress in 2019, is off to a rocky start in its first full budgeting cycle as its own branch of the military.

In the report accompanying the fiscal 2022 defense appropriations bill, members of the House Appropriations Committee expressed concern and frustration over the lack of a coordinated strategy in the Pentagon’s budget request. The panel seems particularly concerned about how the Space Force, which is now a separate service within the Air Force —akin to how the Marine Corps operates within the Navy — goes about buying equipment.

“The Committee remains concerned that the Air Force has not taken more aggressive action in addressing longstanding space acquisition issues and has made little progress in defining what the Space Force will be doing that is fundamentally different than when it was a component of the Air Force,” the report states.

The service’s budget request includes funding for the same type of “big juicy targets” that Gen. John Hyten, former commander of U.S. Space Command and current vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs, has spent years warning against, the report notes. (For the Pentagon, a satellite in orbit is a “big juicy target” if it is expensive, hard to replace, and knocking it out would shut down a vital capability. Having a network of smaller, cheaper satellites makes them harder to cripple and less tempting as a potential target.)

“The Space Force lacks a clear plan which defines its future space architecture and lacks a strategy for how this architecture will be acquired,” the report continues.