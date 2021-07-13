House appropriators want Pentagon to get tough on extremists in the ranks

The House Appropriations Committee would require Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III to report to lawmakers soon on progress in keeping violent extremists out of the U.S. military.

The panel said in a report made public Monday that it would direct the Pentagon to report on how it is implementing proposals to solve the problem, including recommendations from an internal Defense Department study that was sent quietly to Congress in October 2020 and disclosed publicly by CQ Roll Call in February.

The Pentagon study described in detail the appeals that white supremacists and other extremists make to recruit military members — and their periodic successes.

"Despite a low number of cases in absolute terms, individuals with extremist affiliations and military experience are a concern to U.S. national security because of their proven ability to execute high-impact events," the Pentagon's October 2020 report stated. "Access to service members with combat training and technical weapons expertise can also increase both the probability of success and the potency of planned violent attacks."

Growing concerns

The Defense Department's efforts to grapple with violent extremism, particularly white supremacism, sped up last year in the wake of the George Floyd protests.