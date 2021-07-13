Democratic security supplemental would also aid Afghan allies

Senate Democrats’ supplemental spending bill for Capitol security would also make significant moves to protect Afghan interpreters and refugees as the U.S. military finishes its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The $3.7 billion measure, which Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., introduced Monday in response to the Jan. 6 riots, would increase the number of authorized Afghan special immigrant visas from 26,500 to 46,500.

The visas are intended to provide a safe haven for Afghan military allies facing retribution in their home country. Advocates estimate that about 18,000 people are currently on the visa waitlist.

“They must be included in this package, because the crisis is unfolding now,” Leahy said in a statement. “There is no dispute about the urgency and importance of standing with our Afghan allies, but regrettably the Republican proposal fails to address this matter.”

The legislation would reduce the employment requirement for eligibility from two years to one year, postpone the required medical exam until the applicant reaches the United States, overhaul the appeal process for denials and provide SIV status for family members of murdered applicants, among other changes.