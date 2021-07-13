Biden takes voting rights push to Philadelphia as Texas Democrats make Capitol Hill rounds

Joe Biden cast the threat to democratic institutions from deceitful statements about the 2020 elections and restricting voting rights in some of the starkest terms of his presidency Tuesday.

“Make no mistake; bullies and merchants of fear, peddlers of lies are threatening the very foundation of our country. It gives me no pleasure to say this. I never thought my entire career I’d ever have to say it,” the president said in a much-anticipated speech in Philadelphia. “But I swore an oath to you, to God, to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. That’s an oath that forms a sacred trust to defend Americans from all threats, both foreign and domestic.”

The president declared “the assault on free and fair elections is just such a threat.”

While he spoke to Democratic legislative efforts that currently have no path forward in the Senate — like the sweeping House-passed election and campaign finance overhaul measure — he also called for a renewed public campaign on the issue of voting rights.

“We have to form — forge a coalition of Americans of every background and political party, the advocates, the students, the faith leaders, the labor leaders, the business executives, to raise the urgency of this moment. Because as much as people know they are screwing around with the election process, I don’t think that most people think this is about who gets to count what vote counts literally, not figuratively,” the president said.