Congress has a long to-do list this summer

Congress begins what will be a likely busy midsummer legislative push, with action expected on a host of priorities like the evolving infrastructure package, appropriations bills and a budget resolution. And lawmakers and staff returning to the Capitol on Monday will notice one big change: No more fencing around the grounds, for the first time since the Jan. 6 attacks, after workers removed it over the weekend.

The House is not in session this week, but appropriators in that chamber will be busy Monday marking up four big-ticket spending bills.

The Senate, meanwhile, returns from a two-week recess at 3 p.m. to resume consideration of Uzra Zeya’s nomination to be an undersecretary of State. At 5:30 p.m., the Senate is expected to vote on a motion to invoke cloture on the Zeya nomination.

At the White House, President Joe Biden will meet on Monday with Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and local leaders, including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams — the Democratic nominees in New York City’s mayoral election and a retired police officer — to discuss strategy to reduce gun crimes.

House appropriations

The full House Appropriations Committee will take on the Defense and Homeland Security spending bills on Tuesday, the Commerce-Justice-Science and Labor-HHS-Education bills on Thursday and the Energy-Water and Transportation-HUD bills on Friday.