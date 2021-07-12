Biden’s voting rights speech may extend to issues of democracy itself

President Joe Biden heads to Philadelphia for what’s billed as a major address on voting rights Tuesday as Democrats from the Texas Legislature are in Washington lobbying for the same.

The Texas Democrats left their home state Monday in a bid to deny a quorum to a special session for Republican-backed legislation that supporters say would protect election integrity. The Texas legislation would prohibit drive-through voting, limit sweeping distribution of mail-in ballot applications, and make other changes that Democrats argue would reduce access to the ballot box.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was in Michigan on Monday for events including a voting rights listening session in Detroit, praised the Texas lawmakers for “showing extraordinary courage and commitment.”

“I applaud them standing for the rights of all Americans, and all Texans, to express their voice though their vote, unencumbered,” Harris said Monday. “They are leaders who are marching in the path that so many others before did, when they fought and many died for our right to vote.”

During Tuesday’s speech, the president plans to connect voting rights and the ongoing effort of former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters to sow doubt about 2020 presidential election to the January insurrection.