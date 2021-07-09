White House replaces top Social Security officials

President Joe Biden fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul on Friday after the Trump administration appointee reportedly refused to resign, installing Kilolo Kijakazi in his place as acting commissioner.

Kijakazi, who'd been serving as deputy commissioner for retirement and disability policy, told agency employees that Saul and Deputy Commissioner David Black, another Trump-era holdover, would be departing, according to an email obtained by CQ Roll Call.

“I thank former Commissioner Saul and Deputy Commissioner Black for their service to the public,” Kijakazi said in the email. “I am a strong believer in collaboration and [Chief of Staff] Scott Frey and I look forward to working with all of you. This is a pivotal time for the agency and the nation and I know we can overcome any challenge when we confront it together.”

The Washington Post first reported that Biden fired Saul after he refused to step down, while Black agreed to submit his resignation.

Saul and Black were each confirmed in 2019 for terms stretching to 2025, but they'd come under fire from Democrats and advocacy groups pushing for their early ouster after Biden took office in January. Critics alleged the two officials orchestrated a campaign to deny disability benefits in certain circumstances, delay pandemic relief checks for Social Security beneficiaries and eliminate telework options for agency employees.