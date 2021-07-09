GOP bill for Capitol security cuts House version by two-thirds

A Republican proposal to address security costs from the Jan. 6 insurrection would largely reimburse the National Guard and U.S. Capitol Police but cut roughly two-thirds from the House Democrats' $1.9 billion version for other expenses.

The $632.9 million draft bill, obtained by CQ Roll Call and dated June 29, represents the latest milestone in the ongoing debate between Republicans and Democrats about how to cover costs associated with the attack on the Capitol and bolster security going forward.

But the GOP proposal likely won’t be the final agreement, with Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy saying it “doesn’t provide the necessary resources to appropriately secure the Capitol complex.”

Leahy criticized Republicans for not including funding in their proposal to enhance security of windows and doors through the complex and reimburse outside law enforcement agencies that helped secure the Capitol on the Jan. 6. He also said that additional funding was needed to address the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Capitol and its staff and to ensure that Afghan nationals who assisted U.S. troops “will not be abandoned.”

Leahy said he planned to release his proposal for Capitol Hill security funding next week, adding that he was “glad that there is finally some momentum behind these negotiations.”