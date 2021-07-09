Biden administration looks for voting rights path around Congress

The Biden administration is looking for ways to act on voting rights amid activist pressure to address election law changes in Republican states and with no clear path to federal legislation given GOP opposition.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday a $25 million expansion of the Democratic National Committee’s “I Will Vote” campaign in one of a series of events emphasizing voter protection and turnout. President Joe Biden held a separate meeting with civil rights groups Thursday on countering a wave of election legislation from Republican-controlled states.

“We are going to assemble the largest voter protection team we have ever had to ensure that all Americans can vote, and have your vote counted in a fair and transparent process, and again, want to make clear that this is about all voters,” Harris said.

Last month, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit alleging Georgia’s new voting changes violated the Voting Rights Act.

Harris’ remarks came the same day the Texas Legislature started a special session. Gov. Greg Abbott has pushed legislators to pass more election legislation.