To win the fight against superbugs, it’s time to Netflix and pill

With the introduction of multiple highly effective vaccines against COVID-19, we have begun to round a corner on the current pandemic. But another crisis looms — and this one could claim more lives worldwide and change medicine as we know it.

Bacteria and fungi are mutating to resist our current antibiotics: This has always been a fact of evolution. However, in the century since antibiotics were first discovered, widespread use of these drugs in humans and animals has accelerated the natural evolutionary process. Soon, the world may have no effective antibiotics left to fight certain infections. Already, strains of totally drug-resistant tuberculosis and gonorrhea have been isolated from patients. The continued emergence and spread of such strains could result in a deadly pandemic of drug-resistant superbugs, which could kill millions of people a year by 2050, according to one economic analysis.

To win the race against superbugs, we need more interventions, including antibiotics. These can be new generations of existing drugs designed to bypass known resistance mechanisms, and they can also work in completely new ways. However, accomplishing this in a lab is difficult, time-consuming and expensive. And because of their relatively short shelf life compared to drugs used to treat chronic illnesses, many drug companies have opted out of antibiotic research.

How can we reincentivize companies to develop the next generation of antibiotics? A proposal currently working its way through Congress offers a bold new solution.

In most years, drug-resistant superbugs are the fourth-leading cause of death in America, behind only heart disease, cancer and accidents. An estimated 160,000 Americans die from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections annually.