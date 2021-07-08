Biden makes his case on quick Afghan withdrawal

President Joe Biden on Thursday defended the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which faces mounting criticism it has endangered Afghan nationals who worked with the U.S. military and allowed the Taliban to regain control of large swaths of the country.

Biden, speaking from the White House, said he would work with Congress to speed the evacuation of those Afghans who helped during the two-decade long war, as pressure mounts to evacuate them and their families amid the withdrawal.

“There is a home for you in the U.S. if you so choose, and we will stand with you as you stood with us,” Biden said.

The House passed a bill last month to streamline one part of the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa application process, but it’s unclear what Congress could do with approximately 18,000 people in line and only a few weeks remaining.

Florida Republican Rep. Michael Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said Thursday it was encouraging to see the Biden administration focus on those visas.