Senate sets NDAA markups for mid-July

The Senate Armed Services Committee will mark up its annual defense policy bill later this month, with most of the meetings closed to the public, the committee announced Thursday.

The series of markups, set for the week of July 19, means the Senate panel is poised to finish its work on the massive fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act ahead of House Armed Services, which has set subcommittee markups later in July and a markup on the full bill after the August recess.

The Senate starts July 19 with the Strategic Forces and Cybersecurity subcommittees. Both of those hearings are closed to the public.

On July 20, the Readiness and Management Support Subcommittee and the Personnel Subcommittee will hold markups in open session. The same day, the remaining three subcommittees will hold closed markups: Airland, Emerging Threats and Capabilities, and Seapower.

On July 21, the full committee will take up the entire bill in closed session.