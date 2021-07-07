Congressional Black Caucus urges expanded deportation review

Shortly after the Biden administration announced an effort to bring deported veterans back to the U.S., more than two dozen members of the Congressional Black Caucus are calling on the administration to expand the initiative to include all unfairly deported immigrants.

In a Wednesday letter obtained by CQ Roll Call, 30 Democratic lawmakers urged Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to use his “broad legal authority to return everyone unjustly deported,” including former permanent residents deported for years-old drug convictions.

“For decades, the U.S. government has exercised its power by enforcing U.S. civil immigration laws aggressively,” the lawmakers wrote. “Now is the time to turn the resources and power of the U.S. government toward repairing these harms in the name of racial justice for Black and brown immigrants.”

Led by Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York, the lawmakers stressed that Black and brown people are more likely to be targeted by the criminal justice system, and in turn, more likely to face immigration consequences for criminal offenses, like detention and deportation.

According to the CBC, only 5 percent of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. are Black, but they comprise 20 percent of immigrants facing detention or deportation on criminal grounds.