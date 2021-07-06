When we’ll know how much Trump’s support is worth

ANALYSIS — Early 2022 Senate primaries will be a good test of President Donald Trump’s enduring strength within the Republican Party.

Up to this point, Trump’s grip on the GOP via his popularity with base voters shows little sign of waning. Eighty-four percent of Republicans had a favorable opinion of the former president, according to a May survey by Quinnipiac University.

As more evidence, all but a handful of Republicans seem to go out of their way to refrain from criticizing Trump in any way, for fear of alienating him or his supporters. And both GOP elected officials and candidates are making pilgrimages to Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster, N.J., to seek Trump’s blessing in future races.

While Trump likes to boast about the success of candidates he has endorsed in the past, that won’t guarantee future victories. He is wading into more crowded and competitive races than in the past, and it’s up to the candidates to translate Trump’s support into votes (including raising enough money to communicate it to voters).

By the time school is out next year, we’ll have a good idea of whether Trump’s endorsement is the most important résumé item in a Republican primary. So let’s walk through the early 2022 calendar.