As US celebrates July Fourth, new Americans take oath

As Americans across the country headed to the beach and fired up the grill to celebrate the Fourth of July, more than 9,400 people had special, uniquely American plans for the holiday: officially becoming U.S. citizens.

One of those brand new citizens was Barata Hilla. Originally from Ghana, she was naturalized in a ceremony Sunday at Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia estate. In an interview before the ceremony, she said she couldn’t wait for the “all-important occasion.”

“In a nutshell, I am happy,” said Hilla, who moved to the U.S. in 2014 and works as a certified nursing assistant at the University of Virginia hospital. “I don’t have to be worried anymore about checking my green card, and that alone is a relief.”

The journey is far from over, though — Hilla has an adopted son in Ghana whom she hopes to bring to the United States soon.

“My prayer is that after all these things, they’ll give me the chance to be able to bring him, so I can see him become American,” Hilla said.