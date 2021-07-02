Democrats, Republicans take recess as workers’ trade aid shrinks

Congress goes into the Fourth of July recess with Democrats and Republicans at odds over the next steps to take on key trade legislation, including retraining funds for workers hurt by foreign competition.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., and Trade Subcommittee Chairman Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., blamed Republicans for allowing the Trade Adjustment Assistance program, or TAA, to revert as of Thursday to a program that provides fewer benefits and training to workers in manufacturing. The program will no longer cover the service industry.

The House did not act on a bill the Senate passed June 24 that would have continued the expanded benefits program until July 24. The Congressional Research Service says the statutory cap for training and reemployment services will decrease from $450 million to $220 million.

“While our country continues to deal with the reverberating effects of the pandemic, this reversion will also disproportionately harm women and minority workers, and will prevent workers affected by trade from China from accessing the program,” Neal and Blumenauer said in a joint statement.

They said Democrats wanted to modernize and reauthorize TAA, an apparent allusion to legislation by Blumenauer, but that “Republicans refused to engage.” Blumenauer’s bill would, among other things, expand the program to include government workers affected when public sector services are sent offshore.