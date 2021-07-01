Supreme Court sidesteps controversy in term punctuated by politics and pandemic

The Supreme Court on Thursday ended a term where the justices avoided most major moves that would intensify political scrutiny on the newly expanded 6-3 conservative majority — but also set up potential blockbuster decisions on abortion and gun rights next year as congressional races are underway.

In many ways, the nine-member court searched for its footing over the past nine months as it worked remotely because of the pandemic. It had a new justice — Amy Coney Barrett — and outside expectations from both Republicans and Democrats that the change from a 5-4 to 6-3 conservative advantage would lurch the court rightward.

The justices also faced political pressure: a bill from several Democratic lawmakers to expand the number of justices, a White House commission to study that and other possible structural changes to the court, and President Donald Trump’s long-shot request to have them overturn election results in states key to President Joe Biden’s win.

The Supreme Court, in move after move, did not fan those partisan flames. But on the last day, it issued two sharply divided rulings on cases about voting rights and money in politics.

Up until then, the justices rarely decided cases with the six Republican appointees on one side and the three Democratic appointees on the other, David Cole, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said Wednesday at a panel discussion.