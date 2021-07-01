Political spending proposals gain traction in proxy season

Shareholder proposals seeking to increase transparency on publicly traded companies’ political activities won in record numbers this proxy season.

Investors gave strong support to measures asking corporate boards to disclose more about company campaign contributions and lobbying, with proposals earning resounding approval from shareholders at Netflix Inc., railway operator Norfolk Southern Corp., and GEO Group Inc., which runs immigration detention facilities.

Each of those measures passed with at least two-thirds support at annual shareholder meetings. The proposal for Netflix to enhance its disclosure around lobbying and establish greater board oversight on election spending attained over 80 percent backing from investors, according to Proxy Preview, a collaborative project that tracks shareholder votes.

“This was an absolutely critical proxy season because of the message being sent by investors, that they strongly support political spending disclosure,” Bruce Freed, president of the Center for Political Accountability, told CQ Roll Call in an interview. "It was a banner year.”

Consistent upward trends in the number and success of political activity disclosure efforts over the past few proxy seasons demonstrate the Securities and Exchange Commission needs to establish a framework for environment, social and governance disclosure, according to Freed.