Plenty of GOP earmarks in spending bill its members will oppose

The Interior-Environment appropriations bill being marked up by the full House Appropriations Committee on Thursday comes with a bipartisan bevy of more than 300 earmarks totaling $444.6 million.

But some of the Republican lawmakers who attached earmarks for their constituencies to the bill are nevertheless unlikely to vote for the legislation.

Rep. David Joyce of Ohio, the top Republican on the Interior-Environment subcommittee, said earlier this week that he can’t support the bill in its current form, criticizing several provisions as well as its overall spending level.

He has five earmarks that come to $9.4 million, a total that ranks sixth among more than 150 lawmakers with Interior-Environment earmarks.

Joyce spokeswoman Katherine Sears said in a statement that the congressman takes seriously Congress’ responsibility to scrutinize federal spending.