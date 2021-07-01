GOP anti-abortion riders in foreign aid bill fall short

After several hours of debate and votes on 10 amendments, House Appropriators on Thursday advanced to the floor annual foreign aid spending legislation that would make history with its repeal of a decades-old anti-abortion provision and significant increases in family planning funding.

That’s if the language can survive contentious negotiations in the Senate where lawmakers who support abortion rights will need to contend with the Republican filibuster, which could lead to the watering down of the abortion access provisions that House Democrats are proudly championing this budget cycle.

Voting along party lines, the House Appropriations Committee voted, 32-25, to advance, as amended, the fiscal 2022 State-Foreign Operations spending bill, which would increase funding for diplomacy and development by 12 percent over 2021 enacted levels.

Overall, the foreign aid spending bill would provide $62.2 billion to the State Department, U.S. Agency for International Development and several smaller foreign policy programs. That amount is more than $6.7 billion higher than fiscal 2021 levels.

Republicans made three attempts at the committee’s markup of the bill to reinsert the abortion-related provisions that subcommittee chairwoman, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., had deleted. Those efforts all failed, but Republicans predicted that bicameral negotiations would result in either a more palatable version of the measure or risk sinking the entire funding bill.