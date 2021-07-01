For US international students, pandemic uncertainty looms

American students heading to college campuses in the fall can expect some semblance of normalcy, thanks to loosened pandemic restrictions and readily available vaccines.

For international students planning to study in the United States, however, the road is more challenging.

Students from around the world starting U.S. programs in 2021 — or who began programs virtually in 2020 — must obtain a student visa from the U.S. embassy or consulate in their home countries within 120 days of the program’s start date. But many consulates are conducting limited operations or are closed entirely as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across parts of the globe.

Those that are open face lengthy backlogs after periods of closure since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“The majority of consulates are processing visas, but that doesn’t mean that they’re doing it fast enough to get the students here in time,” said Julia Gelatt, a senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute. “U.S. consulates are just horribly backlogged right now.”