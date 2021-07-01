Democrats hope to expand housing vouchers on infrastructure bill

As a strategy to get President Joe Biden’s $4.4 trillion infrastructure proposals through Congress takes shape, senior Democrats in both chambers see an opportunity to boost federal spending on rental assistance.

House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said they want an expansion of Section 8 housing vouchers, in addition to the $213 billion Biden included to create 2 million affordable housing units in one of his infrastructure proposals.

“I’m saying housing is infrastructure,” Waters said in an interview, adding that she’s working on getting draft legislation that would guarantee rental vouchers for all who qualify into an infrastructure bill.

Brown said in an interview he wants to do “whatever it takes” to make more housing available. “We don’t do it nearly well enough in this country, so whatever it takes,” he said.

The voucher program funds up to 70 percent of a household’s rent. But only about a fifth of households eligible for housing vouchers actually receive them, according to the Urban Institute, a think tank.