Photo of the day: Donald Rumsfeld on a bicycle built for one

(CQ Roll Call file photo)

Donald Rumsfeld, a former secretary of Defense for two presidents, has died at 88, according to his family in a Twitter post.

The longtime public servant first came to Washington as a member of Congress, serving as a Republican from Illinois. The above photo accompanied a Feb. 3, 1966 report in Roll Call, while he was serving in the House, about his cycling habits.

Rumsfeld told Roll Call at that time that he rode the unicycle through the streets of Georgetown at night for exercise. Also in that report: "During the summer months he and his family amazed and fascinated neighbors by bouncing on the trampoline he set up in the backyard."