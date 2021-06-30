Low DACA approval numbers prompt concern from lawmakers, advocates

Only a fraction of the tens of thousands of new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program were approved in the first quarter of 2021, rankling advocates who’d hoped to see the program bolstered under a Democratic president.

According to data released by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, 763 new applications for the DACA program, which allows undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to live and work legally, were approved from January through March of this year.

Nearly 50,000 applications were received, however, creating a total backlog of more than 55,000 applications.

“The slow rate of processing DACA applications — both initial requests and renewals— is simply unacceptable," Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., a longtime supporter of the program, said in a statement Wednesday. “DACA processing delays are harming Dreamers, as well as their families, livelihoods, and security.”

Durbin urged the Biden administration to work “expeditiously” to reduce the backlog.