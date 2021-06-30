Free beer! Biden, Cabinet celebrating freedom from COVID-19

Free ice cream, beer and Biden administration officials galore.

It’s all part of a full-court press by the White House and Democrats more broadly to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, the reopening of America and President Joe Biden’s pending infrastructure deal heading into the holiday weekend. And it will not be stopped by any new coronavirus variants.

“We know that our vaccines that have been approved in the United States are effective in protecting Americans from the Delta variant; it’s important for people to understand that. So if you’ve been vaccinated, the message we’re conveying is you’re safe,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “These vaccines are effective, and that is something we want to be very clear with the public about. Certainly, it’s up to individuals — if you are not yet vaccinated, you are not safe and protected. That’s why you should go get vaccinated.”

But with pandemic restrictions basically in the rearview mirror in the United States regardless of news about the spread of the Delta variant, particularly among the unvaccinated, the administration is back on the road to promote the president’s initiatives.

Tuesday’s presidential trip to the Badger State included a stop for ice cream in La Crosse, and in a rather on-brand move, the Democratic National Committee said it was getting into that game as well, launching an “America’s Back Mobile” that will be popping up to offer scoops of Jeni’s ice cream in locales near the East Coast. That’s in connection with an “America’s Coming Back” ad campaign, a one-minute spot that has generated local TV and newspaper headlines across the country.