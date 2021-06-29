The man who will never go away

There is a time-honored spy story plot: A retired CIA agent, tired of the clandestine life, has retreated to an island in Mediterranean. One day up the dirt road to his hideaway comes his former CIA station chief luring him back for one last mission.

Saturday night, Donald Trump lured everyone back to his alternative universe of crazed conspiracies about a “rigged” election. His 91-minute speech in Wellington, Ohio, was the start of his vengeance tour against Republicans like nearby Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump for fomenting the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Equally predictable, but far more devastating, is the beginning of the onslaught of books featuring dramatic scenes from inside the Trump Oval Office. We have, of course, had articles and books like this before, but this time around the sources are finally talking on-the-record instead of lurking in the shadows.

The Atlantic published on Sunday a chilling excerpt from ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl’s forthcoming book, “Betrayal,” about the end times of the Trump presidency. Instead of Richard Nixon drunkenly talking to the portraits in the White House in “The Final Days,” we have the 45th president, his face bloated with rage, shouting at his attorney general, William Barr, “You must hate Trump. You must hate Trump.”

Barr’s candid interviews with Karl have been characterized as a Trump toady’s last-ditch efforts to salvage his reputation. But Barr’s motivations — which presumably are not based on his dedication to truth, justice and the American Way — do not undermine the narrative power of his tale.