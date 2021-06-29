State challenges to fintech charters a losing battle so far

State regulators have hit a major obstacle in their yearslong fight against federal regulators seeking to grant national bank licenses to financial technology firms, according to legal experts tracking the effort to launch a new era in banking.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit on June 3 tossed out a New York state financial regulator’s lawsuit challenging a decision by the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to grant special types of national bank charters to limited-purpose fintech firms.

Lawyers following the case are asking whether the decision marks only the latest losing round in the states’ ongoing bout or a more decisive victory for the federal oversight of fintech.

The appellate court dismissed a suit by the New York Department of Financial Services superintendent, who sought to block the OCC from issuing the charters. The Comptroller’s Office is taking applications for fintech companies that say they are in the “business of banking” — as the term is used in the National Bank Act — but don’t take deposits.

The court said the New York DFS didn’t have standing to move ahead with a lawsuit because it failed to allege the comptroller’s decision caused it to suffer an actual or imminent injury. As a result, the court said, its claims are premature, or “unripe,” under the Constitution.