Biden proposal could be the answer to Social Security disability benefit woes

The announcement that President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2022 budget proposal would provide a 9.7 percent increase, or $1.3 billion, in funding to the Social Security Administration is certainly a promising step toward a return to post-pandemic normalcy.

Like many government agencies, the SSA closed the bulk of its field offices to protect the health of employees and customers during COVID-19, but the ripple effect for those applying for Social Security Disability Insurance, or SSDI, has been devastating.

Amid the pandemic, the backlog of pending disability applications awaiting a decision rose by 30 percent, from 593,944 in 2019 to 763,747 last year. The processing times for applications increased by 11 days, meaning the average application took 131 days for the SSA to process. These delays have tangible consequences — from missed mortgage payments to increased rates of depression — which is why an increase in SSA funding could be a lifesaving measure for millions of Americans with disabilities.

The SSDI application backlog was a problem even before the pandemic, but wait times have increased dramatically since it began. Without extra funding to help alleviate the burden, the lives of millions will remain at stake. Over the last decade, 110,000 Americans have died while waiting to receive a determination on their disability benefits.

Existing applications are not the only problem the SSA faces in the coming months. According to a 2020 Italian study, 87.4 percent of individuals who recovered from COVID-19 had at least one lingering, long-term symptom, such as fatigue, reduced lung capacity or heart damage. These findings indicate that initial SSDI claims will continue to increase as more individuals are diagnosed with long-term disabilities as a result of COVID-19. As those cases reach the hearing level, wait times are likely to increase even more than they did over the course of this last year.