Antitrust hawks say Facebook case highlights need for new laws

Democrats and Republicans alike on Tuesday renewed their calls for new antitrust laws after a federal judge tossed out a complaint by the Federal Trade Commission accusing Facebook of illegally wielding monopoly power.

[Federal judge dismisses antitrust case against Facebook]

Leaders on the House Judiciary Committee, which last week approved five legislative proposals to regulate Facebook and other major technology companies, said the ruling by District Judge James E. Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia emphasized the need to update long-standing codes to regulate a rapidly changing online marketplace.

“This decision underscores the dire need to modernize our antitrust laws to address anti-competitive mergers and abusive conduct in the digital economy,” said Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who chairs the antitrust subcommittee.

Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, the subcommittee’s top Republican, said “Congress needs to provide additional tools and resources to our antitrust enforcers to go after Big Tech companies engaging in anti-competitive conduct.”