3 House Republicans fined for not wearing mask on floor

Three House Republicans each must pay $500 fines imposed by the sergeant-at-arms for being warned and then failing to wear a mask on the House floor.

Reps. Brian Mast of Florida, Beth Van Duyne of Texas and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa were all fined, according to an announcement released on Friday by the House Ethics Committee.

The three were among 10 Republicans who defied House rules in May requiring the wearing of masks on the floor at the time. Warnings were issued, with the rules providing for fines in the event of a second offense.

Mast and Van Duyne unsuccessfully appealed and Miller-Meeks did not file an appeal to the Ethics panel over the infractions. Unless a majority of the bipartisan 10-member committee agrees to the appeal, it is rejected.

Subsequent offenses come with a $2,500 fine.