Harris stresses shift in immigration policy during border trip

In her first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border as vice president, Kamala Harris on Friday attempted to broadcast a shift to a more humane immigration policy after the hard-line approach of former President Donald Trump.

As part of her ongoing efforts to address the root causes of migration, Harris visited El Paso, Texas, — a location chosen because of its role in some of the most stringent Trump-era policies.

“It is here in El Paso that the previous administration’s child separation policy was unveiled,” she told reporters, also noting the prior administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which required asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims were adjudicated. “And so we’ve seen the disastrous effects of that right here in this region.”

Harris was accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Sen. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., a longtime advocate of immigration overhaul, and Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Texas Democrat whose district includes El Paso. The group toured a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, received an operational briefing and met with advocates from faith-based organizations and legal service providers.

The vice president also made an unannounced stop to a port of entry, where she met with five Central American girls, ages 9-16, who drew pictures for her and told her what they wanted to be when they grew up.