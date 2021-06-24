The lawmakers were the opening act, but the performers brought the House down.

“This is the first time that I’m headlining and Ms. Dionne Warwick is my warmup. Thank you, Ms. Warwick,” said Sam Moore, who sang the hit “Soul Man” as part of the R&B duo Sam & Dave.

“It was a pleasure, Sam. Anytime,” Warwick replied.

They were part of a group of performers, which also included punk rocker Ken Casey of the Dropkick Murphys, who spoke at a steamy news conference in front of the Capitol on Thursday. They were there to promote a new bill that would make sure performing artists get compensated when their songs are played on FM and AM radio.

As far as news conferences for newly introduced legislation go, this was a packed house. There was a media scrum but no mosh pit. The crowd applauded each act, but there were no curtain calls. Local members of the Future of Music Coalition brought their instruments, but despite sharing the stage with three Gold Record-earning singers, not a single song broke out.