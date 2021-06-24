White House announces efforts to help renters, homeowners

The White House on Thursday unveiled new actions the Biden administration will be taking to mitigate evictions and foreclosures.

The new steps came just after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that a further one-month extension of the COVID-19 pandemic eviction moratorium would be the last.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health,” the CDC said in a statement. “Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky formally signed what is intended as the final extension of the moratorium on Thursday, moving its end from June 30 to July 31.

Among the White House announcements was that the foreclosure moratorium for mortgages backed by the federal government would also be extended through July 31, which includes those supported by the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department.