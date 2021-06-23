Yarmuth: House budget blueprint won’t veer too far from Senate’s

Even so, Yarmuth said, “there will probably be some other items in the reconciliation package,” such as immigration provisions and prescription drug savings, though he again noted that the contents are ultimately up to leadership.

Sanders says as much as half of his proposals may not need to be offset, if they are considered "one-time" investments rather than ongoing programs. Yarmuth wouldn't divulge whether his version would propose paying for more of the spending, but he said the deficit impact of the budget blueprint would likely be a factor in rounding up votes to adopt it in that chamber.

Agreement on a joint fiscal 2022 budget resolution in both chambers is a crucial first step in the reconciliation process, which leads to a filibuster-proof bill in the Senate. Yarmuth said he and Sanders share a goal of avoiding a conference committee process to eliminate differences between each chamber’s blueprint.

“Bernie and I have talked and we’re trying to track as best we can, because we want to ultimately not have to conference this thing,” Yarmuth said. “If we can track them closely enough, then we do what we did with the rescue plan,” he said, referring to the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief reconciliation bill enacted in March. “The Senate passes a few changes, we come back and pass it. That’s the easiest.”

On Feb. 5, the Senate adopted its own budget blueprint with some minor changes from the House version on a 51-50 vote at 5:23 a.m. after an all-night “vote-a-rama,” with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. The House then adopted a rule later in the day, by a vote of 219-209, that “deemed” the Senate budget resolution to have been adopted in that chamber as well.