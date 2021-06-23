Supreme Court smacks Congress on structure of Federal Housing Finance Agency

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Congress again went too far when it tried to ensure the independence of a federal agency during the response to the 2008 global financial crisis.

Congress created the Federal Housing Finance Agency to oversee the housing finance system and bailout of the mortgage market, and gave it a single director who serves for five years and could only be removed by the president “for cause.”

The FHFA’s first action was to put Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into government conservatorship, since the congressionally chartered mortgage giants backed about $5 trillion in home loans at the time and had suffered losses related to the mortgage crisis. The challenge at the Supreme Court spun off of one of the agency’s subsequent moves in that economic saga.

In a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., the court found the FHFA’s structure is unconstitutional because it restricts presidents’ power to remove officers who disobey commands, are negligent, have different views on policy or come from a competing political party who are against their agenda.

President Joe Biden will move quickly to take advantage of the decision and replace Mark Calabria, the current Trump-appointed head of the FHFA, a White House official said.