G-7 moves toward US on digital services, with details awaited

The recent agreement among the world’s seven leading industrialized countries could signal a shift in international consensus toward the Biden administration’s goal of ensuring that U.S. tech companies aren’t the only ones facing taxes on digital services.

The proposal endorsed by President Joe Biden and his G-7 counterparts in early June would give new taxing rights to countries where companies operate rather than where they are headquartered. The proposal would allow companies a 10 percent profit margin, but a tax on any profit above that level, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The G-7 proposal lacks many specifics, and international tax experts say it’s a long way to a final agreement. But the outline described by officials suggests it will cast the digital services tax net wider than an exclusive club of U.S. multinationals such as Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google LLC.

One complaint about the current regime is that companies earn income from users in countries where the companies aren’t present and thus don’t pay tax. The attraction of digital services taxes is that countries can avoid taxing domestic companies and focus on the multinationals. The multinationals complain that without a global agreement they face a confusing array of taxes with varying thresholds and rates.

The G-7 tax arrangement would apply to the “largest and most profitable multinational enterprises” rather than singling out tech companies — although they are likely to be included. That provision appears to make the proposal less discriminatory and more acceptable to the United States.