Bipartisan infrastructure ‘framework’ heads to the White House

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer late Wednesday blessed a tentative bipartisan agreement on $559 billion in new infrastructure spending that a group of senators and White House aides negotiated, but warned it has to move along with a larger partisan package to get Democrats’ support.

“One can’t be done without the other,” Schumer said at the end of a two-hour meeting with Pelosi and White House aides Wednesday. “All of us agreed to that. We can’t get the bipartisan bill done unless we're sure we're getting the budget reconciliation bill done, and we can't get the budget reconciliation bill done unless we're sure of the bipartisan [bill].”

Schumer welcomed the bipartisan agreement, saying “we support the concepts we have heard about.” He, Pelosi and the White House aides agreed there was enough progress to continue with their two-bill approach.

“We're all on the same page,” he said. “Both tracks — the bipartisan track and the budget reconciliation track — are proceeding apace.”

The reconciliation bill could include trillions in additional spending on other aspects of Biden's two economic plans and things Democratic lawmakers want, like universal pre-K, two years of free college, national paid leave and various climate and health care initiatives.