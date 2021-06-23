3 questions experts say need to be asked about pandemic’s origin

Biosecurity experts are pushing Congress to investigate a theory that the virus that causes COVID-19 escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, saying important information could be uncovered even without the help of Chinese authorities.

“Many threads of investigation are available in the U.S. and would be accessible to a congressional inquiry with subpoena power,” said Rutgers University molecular biologist Richard Ebright, who believes the pandemic resulted from a lab accident.

Ebright said Congress should do more to investigate a U.S. nonprofit called EcoHealth Alliance, which partnered with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and scrutinize several federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, that funded the nonprofit.

“An important point is that no cooperation from China, or the WHO, or any other non-U.S. entity, is needed to pursue these leads,” Ebright said, referring to the World Health Organization.

Congressional Democrats’ interest appears muted as they wait for intelligence agencies to produce a report by late August that President Joe Biden ordered on the pandemic’s origins.