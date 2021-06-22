Senate voting rights bill vote doesn’t dominate Biden’s day

As Senate Democrats focused Tuesday on sweeping legislation to overhaul election and campaign finance law, President Joe Biden’s only scheduled public appearance was at a meeting about preparations and response to severe weather.

At the end of his remarks to reporters at that event, Biden was asked, “Mr. President, on voting rights, is this the end? Is it over?” at which point the president said “thank you” but did not address that question.

The president did endorse the bill on Twitter, calling on the Senate to send legislation to his desk.

“We can’t sit idly by while democracy is in peril — here, in America. We need to protect the sacred right to vote and ensure ‘We the People’ choose our leaders, the very foundation on which our democracy rests,” Biden said. “We urgently need the For The People Act.”

A White House Statement of Administration Policy, released Tuesday afternoon just a few hours before the Senate held a procedural vote on the measure, echoed that sentiment.