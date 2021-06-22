Senate holds subdued ‘baby step’ hearing on DC statehood

A lively crowd of advocates rallied outside the temporary fencing erected around the Capitol ahead of a more low-key Senate hearing Tuesday morning, holding signs and cheering as speakers talked about the urgency of making Washington the 51st state.

“When I say ‘51st,’ you say, ‘state,’” D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George shouted, pointing out from the stage.

Michael D. Brown, one of Washington’s shadow senators tasked with advocating for statehood, stood in the crowd as the clouds turned to rain. He didn’t get invited to speak at the hearing about to take place inside, but he called it another step in a long journey.

“It’s a baby step, there’s no doubt about it,” Brown said. “But still we’re moving ahead and keeping it alive.”

Organized by advocacy group DC Vote, the rally aimed to drum up hope for a statehood bill that easily passed the House in the spring but faces long odds in the Senate. Delaware Democratic Sen. Thomas R. Carper, a bill sponsor, offered some encouraging words while a brass band played a rendition of “Stand by Me.”