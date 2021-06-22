Medicare demo emerges as coverage option for Alzheimer’s drug

The decision on how to cover an expensive and controversial new Alzheimer’s drug could be settled by letting Medicare run its own trial to study payment and treatment implications.

Aduhelm, from drugmakers Biogen and Eisai, won accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month despite objections from the agency’s advisory committee. While clinical trials proved the drug significantly reduced amyloid beta plaques in the brain — which are associated with the disease — the drug failed to show evidence that it slowed progression of the disease itself.

The companies now have nine years to complete an additional clinical trial demonstrating that the drug can reduce the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, although revoking approval for a drug is rare.

Three members of the FDA advisory committee have resigned over Aduhelm’s approval, pointing to the lack of efficacy data and the high chance for dangerous side effects such as bleeding and swelling in the brain. Biogen’s $56,000 list price also sparked immediate backlash from patient advocates that included the Alzheimer’s Association, which pushed to get the drug across the finish line.

Focus has now shifted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which needs to determine whether and how to cover an unproven drug at a cost capable of bankrupting the Medicare program. The drug has major implications as well for the Medicaid program, which has less authority to exclude coverage.