Harris casts fifth and sixth tiebreak votes to confirm OPM chief

Vice President Kamala Harris broke two tie votes Tuesday on President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the Office of Personnel Management, marking her fifth and sixth votes as tiebreaker since assuming the vice presidency.

Harris cast the votes on a procedural move and on final approval of the nomination of Kiran Arjandas Ahuja, after both tallies were stuck at 50-50.

Last week, absences on the Democratic side forced Senate leaders to punt a scheduled vote on Ahuja’s nomination to OPM, which was opposed unanimously by Republicans.

Democrats have a majority in the 50-50 Senate thanks to Harris’ tiebreaker. That allows them to confirm nominations even if Republicans are unified in opposition, but only if they have all 50 of their members and Harris present.

With two Democratic and Republican senators left to cast their votes on final confirmation of Ahuja, the tally stood at 48-48.