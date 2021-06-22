Biden’s cyber warning to Russia may have to be backed by action

President Joe Biden last week warned Russian President Vladimir Putin about the “significant cyber capability” the United States possessed to retaliate in case Moscow didn’t curb cyberattacks stemming from its territory that have crippled key American companies.

The warning may have to be backed by action to convince the Kremlin of America’s seriousness.

“I’ve been working cybersecurity policy for more than a decade. I am not so naïve as to think that Putin is going to turn around tomorrow and arrest the hackers his government has been cozying up to for years,” said Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems. “But he is now on notice.”

Biden “very clearly articulated that we will take concrete action if [Putin] continues to ignore the cyber criminals operating within Russia,” Langevin told CQ Roll Call in an email. “I just hope the President is prepared to act swiftly and decisively when the time comes.”