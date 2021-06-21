Joe Biden and the post-Europe letdown

ANALYSIS — The easiest column to write would be one that says President Joe Biden went to Europe with a message for the world that America is back on the world stage after four years of President Donald Trump’s hostility to the value proposition of NATO and America’s foreign involvement writ large, and that Biden seems to have succeeded in his mission, at least according to foreign leaders and administration officials.

But the truth is: The world won’t know for weeks, months or maybe even years whether Biden’s victories will prove lasting.

The same could probably be said for whether key initiatives coming out of the G-7 summit and subsequent meetings with NATO and the European Union actually win the world’s embrace when it comes time for implementation.

During a news conference at NATO headquarters the evening of June 14, the president cast the importance of the commitments made during his first foreign trip in office in generational terms.

“This is going to be looked at 25 years from now as whether or not we stepped up to the challenge, because there’s a lot of autocracies that are counting on them being able to move more rapidly and successfully in an ever-complicated world than democracies can,” Biden said in Brussels. “We all concluded we’re going to prove them wrong.”