It’s time to recognize federal workers for a job well done

Federal employees have been through the wringer these past few years. They have withstood government shutdowns and budget showdowns, attacks on their credibility and workplace rights from no less than the former commander in chief, and a global pandemic that has threatened their safety and complicated their sworn mission to serve the public.

Despite staffing shortages that have endangered their lives, forced relocations that have disrupted their lives at work and at home and even attempts to abolish the agencies where they work, federal employees have persevered and demonstrated their commitment to the country time and time again.

It’s time we recognize them for a job well done. It’s time they receive a meaningful pay raise.

President Joe Biden agrees that federal employees have earned a pay raise next year, and he’s proposed a 2.7 percent increase — which matches what members of the military are slated to receive.

While that’s a marked improvement from the 1 percent across-the-board raise that federal employees received this year, it’s simply not enough to make up for years of pay freezes and insufficient wage hikes that have decimated their buying power.