This week saw the return of press conferences in the Ohio Clock Corridor and the (mostly) annual National Seeksucker Day celebration, kicking off #seersuckerthursdays in the Capitol this summer. The week was capped off with a new law making Juneteenth — the day the final enslaved Americans heard the news of the Emancipation Proclamation — a federal holiday.

Here's the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call's photographers:

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., hugs her father, James Stansbury, after her ceremonial swearing in with Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Rayburn Room on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., left, talks with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on the steps of the Capitol on Monday after members of Congress held a moment of silence for the 600,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

No Photography signs are seen stored in a hallway in the Capitol Visitor Center Auditorium on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Reporters and photographers surround Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday as he holds the first Democratic news conference in the Ohio Clock Corridor since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., left, arrive for a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee markup in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., left, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., prepare for the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing featuring U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., left, and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., talk on the Senate subway as they arrive for a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., and other members attend the bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)