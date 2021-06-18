As federal pro-voter reform stalls, advocates should prepare for state-level action

The 2020 election produced two mandates: one for President Joe Biden’s agenda and, perhaps more importantly, another for pro-voter reform. After the most participatory election in U.S. history, Americans voiced their support for voter access by voting — in record numbers.

However, recent months have shown that there is more work to be done. As of late May, state lawmakers had introduced nearly 390 bills with restrictive provisions, covering 48 states across the country. Since January, at least 14 states have enacted 22 new laws that curb voter access, while dozens of other restrictive bills are moving through state legislatures.

Reformers are now rightly calling on the federal government to act. Some pin their hopes on the House Democrats’ HR 1, also known as the For the People Act, which aims to establish national voter registration and mail-in voting standards. Others look to the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would restore the protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and require states like Georgia to receive federal approval before making changes to their voting processes.

Both proposals, supported by a wide range of coalition groups, are critical and worth pursuing. More than two-thirds of Americans (68 percent) support bills like the For the People Act. Automatic voter registration, expanded mail-in voting and similar reforms receive overwhelming support from independents.

It is essential that reformers continue pushing for federal action. But West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition to HR 1’s Senate counterpart, S 1, highlights the importance of alternative routes for reform.